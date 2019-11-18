BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Purchases New Shares in Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RETA) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 1,603.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 37,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $198.91 on Monday. Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $47.50 and a one year high of $217.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of -69.31 and a beta of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.51.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.07). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3,282.73% and a negative net margin of 398.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jason Douglas Wilson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,235,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Warren Huff sold 63,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.61, for a total value of $5,456,430.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,217,637.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock valued at $10,661,430 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 34.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on RETA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “positive” rating and set a $239.00 price objective (up from $133.00) on shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. National Securities lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reata Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Reata Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $247.63.

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (Bard) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; and omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Friedreich's ataxia It is also developing RTA 901, which completed Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of orphan neurological indications; and RORgT Inhibitors that are in the preclinical development phase for the potential treatment of a range of autoimmune, inflammatory, and fibrotic diseases.

