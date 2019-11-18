BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
CX stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.
CX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.
Cemex SAB de CV Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
