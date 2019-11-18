BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 94,555 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Cemex SAB de CV by 121.9% during the second quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,281 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 30.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CX stock opened at $3.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Cemex SAB de CV has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.92.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.05). Cemex SAB de CV had a return on equity of 1.78% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HSBC cut shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cemex SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.00.

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

