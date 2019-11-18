Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Price Target Lowered to C$30.00 at National Bank Financial

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) had its target price cut by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Accountability Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$28.50 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Friday, September 13th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$20.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$23.17.

ABX traded up C$0.34 on Monday, reaching C$22.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,031,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,875,649. Barrick Gold has a 1 year low of C$15.37 and a 1 year high of C$26.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.64 billion and a PE ratio of 25.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.34.

Barrick Gold Corporation explores for and develops mineral properties. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a 50% interest in the Veladero, a gold mine located in Argentina; 50% interest in the Kalgoorlie gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in the Porgera gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zaldívar, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

