Barclays Trims Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Target Price to GBX 265

Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) had its price target lowered by Barclays from GBX 290 ($3.79) to GBX 265 ($3.46) in a report released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company a sector performer rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Societe Generale raised Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and increased their target price for the company from GBX 179 ($2.34) to GBX 189 ($2.47) in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a GBX 205 ($2.68) target price on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt downgraded Marks and Spencer Group to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a house stock rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 215.73 ($2.82).

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group stock traded up GBX 3.95 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 181.50 ($2.37). 10,218,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,590,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.15, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of GBX 161.35 ($2.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 312.20 ($4.08). The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 211.06.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a GBX 3.90 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Marks and Spencer Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.20%.

In related news, insider Archie Norman acquired 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 180 ($2.35) per share, with a total value of £99,000 ($129,361.03).

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It offers food products; and womenswear, menswear, kids wear, lingerie, and beauty and home products through its stores and online. The company operates 1463 stores, including 253 owned and 383 franchise Simply Food stores; and 343 full-line and outlet stores in the United Kingdom.

