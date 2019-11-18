Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 174.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,767 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 36,080 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $1,477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMA. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Banco Macro by 10,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives boosted its position in Banco Macro by 641.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BMA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Banco Macro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Banco Macro from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Banco Macro from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.33.

Shares of BMA stock opened at $23.24 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.38. Banco Macro SA ADR has a 52 week low of $21.41 and a 52 week high of $77.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Banco Macro Company Profile

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

