Baader Bank Analysts Give LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) a €112.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €112.00 ($130.23) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €117.00 ($136.05) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America set a €122.00 ($141.86) target price on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($127.91) price target on LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LEG Immobilien currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €115.00 ($133.72).

FRA LEG opened at €101.95 ($118.55) on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a one year low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a one year high of €98.50 ($114.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €103.10 and a 200-day moving average price of €104.68.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

