Avaya (AVYA) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 20th. Analysts expect Avaya to post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AVYA stock opened at $12.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.54. Avaya has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average of $12.60.

Get Avaya alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BWS Financial set a $22.00 target price on Avaya and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Avaya from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Northland Securities set a $21.00 target price on Avaya and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Avaya from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Avaya has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.88.

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Products & Solutions, and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and contact center platforms, applications, and devices.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.