Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) by 6.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,822,920 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 179,368 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $241,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 0.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,365,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $288,149,000 after buying an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 9.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,920,193 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,407,000 after buying an additional 164,307 shares in the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Autohome by 36.6% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,333,635 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,186,000 after buying an additional 357,060 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Autohome by 5.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,303,408 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $111,597,000 after buying an additional 66,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Autohome by 110.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 369,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,613,000 after buying an additional 193,510 shares in the last quarter. 57.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATHM opened at $71.94 on Monday. Autohome Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.60 and a fifty-two week high of $117.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.86. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.30.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $303.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Autohome Inc will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

ATHM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Autohome and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.34.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

