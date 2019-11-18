Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Aurora Cannabis Inc (NYSE:ACB) – Equities research analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report released on Thursday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.01. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Aurora Cannabis’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ACB. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Aurora Cannabis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $5.10 to $5.85 in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.27.

NYSE ACB opened at $2.73 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.41 and a beta of 2.30. Aurora Cannabis has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $10.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.25.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $57.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative net margin of 124.57% and a negative return on equity of 2.99%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ACB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $768,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 18,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 156.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 575.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 31,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 26,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.81% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.