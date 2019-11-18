Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) Insider Sells $438,900.00 in Stock

Athene Holding Ltd (NYSE:ATH) insider Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total transaction of $438,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,048,788.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Frank Lauren Gillis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 9th, Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $378,100.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Frank Lauren Gillis sold 10,000 shares of Athene stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $420,300.00.

ATH opened at $43.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.01. Athene Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $46.07.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 11.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,393,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,940,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Athene by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,305,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $225,970,000 after purchasing an additional 613,278 shares in the last quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth about $19,377,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Athene in the 3rd quarter worth about $14,721,000. Institutional investors own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ATH. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Athene from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Athene from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Athene has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.20.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products in the United States and Bermuda. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; and funding agreements and pension risk transfer products to institutional investors. The company's products are designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs.

