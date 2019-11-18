AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of 3.33

News stories about AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) have been trending very positive on Monday, InfoTrie reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AstraZeneca earned a news impact score of 3.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the biopharmaceutical company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

AZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,500 ($111.07) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 5,800 ($75.79) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 7,900 ($103.23) price objective on AstraZeneca and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 8,300 ($108.45) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,465.67 ($97.55).

Shares of LON AZN opened at GBX 7,248 ($94.71) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion and a PE ratio of 45.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,164.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,683. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 109.51 ($1.43) and a 12-month high of GBX 8,227.88 ($107.51).

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

