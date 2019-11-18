Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:AGO)

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th.

Shares of AGO opened at $48.31 on Monday. Assured Guaranty has a 52-week low of $36.13 and a 52-week high of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.32. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 40.07% and a return on equity of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis.

AGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Assured Guaranty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Assured Guaranty in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assured Guaranty from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th.

In other news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 30,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $1,324,110.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,300,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,811,354.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Donnarumma sold 6,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $299,254.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,382,845.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 198,222 shares of company stock worth $9,167,042 and have sold 90,534 shares worth $4,153,225. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Assured Guaranty Company Profile

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

