Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. The company’s principal product candidate consist AP-SA01, targets Staphylococcus aureus including multidrug-resistant strains. It is also developing and advancing a pipeline of synthetic phage candidates, including a synthetic phage for Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as AmpliPhi Biosciences Corporation, is based in Marina del Rey, California. “

Get Armata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ARMP. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $4.10. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,562. Armata Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.23.

Armata Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.33).

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Armata Pharmaceuticals stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Armata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:ARMP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Armata Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Armata Pharmaceuticals

Armata Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of bacteriophage therapeutics for antibiotic-resistant infections using its proprietary bacteriophage-based technology. Its product candidate is the AP-SA01 that targets Staphylococcus aureus, including multidrug-resistant strains.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Armata Pharmaceuticals (ARMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.