Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at KeyCorp

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AMAT. Nomura set a $40.00 price objective on Applied Materials and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. DZ Bank downgraded Applied Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $62.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub raised Applied Materials from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Applied Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.48.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $62.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Applied Materials has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.66.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

In other news, Director Stephen R. Forrest sold 3,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 25,218 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,297,213.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,945 shares of company stock worth $2,776,105 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 787 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

