Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.

D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,686 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 4.1% of D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $13,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,318 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 112,944 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $22,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 108,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 72,299 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,309,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,840,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total value of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630 in the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $265.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.54. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $265.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,166.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $240.62 and its 200 day moving average is $211.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a return on equity of 53.82% and a net margin of 21.24%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. DZ Bank raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Apple from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC set a $190.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Apple to $280.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.54.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

