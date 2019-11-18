Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 5.7% of Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Manitou Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 3.1% during the third quarter. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY now owns 4,412 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in Apple by 0.4% during the second quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 12,970 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 67,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.04, for a total transaction of $14,797,028.16. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,025,723.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 265,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.17, for a total transaction of $54,668,037.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 448,158 shares of company stock worth $97,019,630. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $289.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $265.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.00 and a 52 week high of $265.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $240.62 and its 200 day moving average is $211.23. The company has a market cap of $1,166.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.35, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The company had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

