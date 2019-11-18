Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) Insider Sells £1,700,000 in Stock

Anexo Group PLC (LON:ANX) insider Alan Mitchell Sellers sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 170 ($2.22), for a total transaction of £1,700,000 ($2,221,351.10).

Shares of LON:ANX opened at GBX 172 ($2.25) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 189.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 177.65. The stock has a market cap of $189.20 million and a P/E ratio of 12.74. Anexo Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 115 ($1.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 200 ($2.61). The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.02.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. Anexo Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.15%.

Anexo Group plc provides integrated credit hire and legal services for the non-fault motorists in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Credit Hire and Legal Services. It offers an integrated end to end service to the customer, including the provision of a credit hire vehicle, upfront settlement of repair and recovery charges, management and recovery of costs, and processing of associated personal injury claim.

