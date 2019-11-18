Analyzing DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) and Horizon Technology Finance (NYSE:HRZN)

DNP Select Income Fund (NYSE:DNP) and Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

DNP Select Income Fund has a beta of 0.45, indicating that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Horizon Technology Finance has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares DNP Select Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance $31.09 million 5.97 $13.01 million $1.20 10.62

Horizon Technology Finance has higher revenue and earnings than DNP Select Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DNP Select Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Horizon Technology Finance 0 2 1 0 2.33

Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.81%. Given Horizon Technology Finance’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Horizon Technology Finance is more favorable than DNP Select Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares DNP Select Income Fund and Horizon Technology Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DNP Select Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Horizon Technology Finance 41.04% 11.68% 6.12%

Dividends

DNP Select Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.2%. Horizon Technology Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.4%. Horizon Technology Finance pays out 100.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.8% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.0% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of DNP Select Income Fund shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Horizon Technology Finance shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Horizon Technology Finance beats DNP Select Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the Utility sector. The fund invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 Utilities Index and Barclays Capital U.S. Utility Bond Index. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. was formed on November 26, 1986 and is domiciled in the United States.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries. It seeks to invest in companies in the United States.

