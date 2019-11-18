Analyzing Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Freestone Resources (NYSE:FSNR)

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) and Freestone Resources (OTCMKTS:FSNR) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Dividends

Baker Hughes pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Freestone Resources does not pay a dividend. Baker Hughes pays out 109.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

49.0% of Baker Hughes shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Baker Hughes shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.3% of Freestone Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Baker Hughes and Freestone Resources’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baker Hughes $22.88 billion 1.02 $195.00 million $0.66 34.38 Freestone Resources $1.16 million 3.77 -$1.13 million N/A N/A

Baker Hughes has higher revenue and earnings than Freestone Resources.

Volatility & Risk

Baker Hughes has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freestone Resources has a beta of -0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 180% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Baker Hughes and Freestone Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baker Hughes 0.89% 1.19% 0.78% Freestone Resources -117.95% N/A -83.31%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Baker Hughes and Freestone Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baker Hughes 0 0 2 0 3.00 Freestone Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A

Baker Hughes presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.40%. Given Baker Hughes’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Baker Hughes is more favorable than Freestone Resources.

Summary

Baker Hughes beats Freestone Resources on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides integrated oilfield products, services, and digital solutions worldwide. Its Oilfield Services segment offers drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, completions tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, artificial lift systems, pressure pumping systems, and oilfield and industrial chemicals for integrated oil and natural gas and oilfield service companies. The company's Oilfield Equipment segment designs and manufactures products and services, including pressure control equipment and services, subsea production systems and services, drilling equipment, and flexible pipeline systems; and onshore and offshore drilling and production systems, and equipment for floating production platforms, as well as provides a range of services related to onshore and offshore drilling activities. Its Turbomachinery & Process Solutions segment provides equipment and related services for mechanical-drive, compression, and power-generation applications across the oil and gas industry. Its product portfolio includes drivers, compressors, and turnkey solutions; and pumps, valves, and compressed natural gas and small-scale liquefied natural gas solutions. This segment serves upstream, midstream, onshore and offshore, industrial, engineering, procurement, and construction companies. The company's Digital Solutions segment provides sensor-based measurement, non-destructive testing and inspection, turbine, generator and plant controls, and condition monitoring, as well as pipeline integrity solutions for a range of industries, including oil and gas, power generation, aerospace, metals, and transportation. It serves through direct and indirect channels. The company was formerly known as Baker Hughes, a GE company and changed its name to Baker Hughes Company in October 2019. Baker Hughes Company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Freestone Resources

Freestone Resources, Inc., an oil and gas technology development company, engages in the development and marketing of technologies and solvents for various sectors in the oil and gas industry. The company offers Petrozene solvent that is primarily used to dissolve paraffin buildup and used for pipelines, oil storage tanks, oil sludge build up, de-emulsification, and well treatment, as well as used as a corrosion inhibitor and as a catalyst in opening up formations thereby aiding in oil production. It also provides specialized off-the-road (OTR) tire repair services; offers disposal services for OTR tires; sells used OTR tires; and recycles OTR tires. Freestone Resources, Inc. is based in Ennis, Texas.

