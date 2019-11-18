Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE: PSXP):

11/8/2019 – Phillips 66 Partners was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

11/7/2019 – Phillips 66 Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – Phillips 66 Partners was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $61.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Phillips 66 Partners is least exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices since it generates stable fee-based revenues under long-term contracts from diverse midstream energy assets across the Gulf Coast, Central, Western and Atlantic areas of the United States. Notably, the partnership raised distributions for the September quarter, marking the 24th straight quarter of a dividend hike since its initial public offering in 2013. Moreover, Phillips 66 Partners continues to gain on rising terminal throughput volumes of refined petroleum products. However, declining crude transportation volumes is a concern, owing to which the partnership reported weak third-quarter 2019 earnings. Also, rising debt load over the years reflects balance sheet weakness. A significant reduction in the 2019 capital budget might hurt pipeline throughput volume.”

10/29/2019 – Phillips 66 Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc from $56.50 to $63.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – Phillips 66 Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $58.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – Phillips 66 Partners was given a new $58.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/23/2019 – Phillips 66 Partners had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $58.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/15/2019 – Phillips 66 Partners was given a new $56.00 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PSXP traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.71. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $59.75.

Get Phillips 66 Partners LP alerts:

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.93 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 51.83% and a return on equity of 45.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.865 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 30th. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is 86.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSXP. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 38.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 6,746,415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $381,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,802 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 11.5% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,127,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after acquiring an additional 323,300 shares during the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 14.2% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 2,590,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $127,829,000 after acquiring an additional 322,213 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Phillips 66 Partners by 18.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,845,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $91,056,000 after acquiring an additional 280,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 17.7% in the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,652,461 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $81,549,000 after buying an additional 248,166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires crude oil, refined petroleum products, and natural gas liquids (NGL) pipelines, terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. The company operates pipeline assets in Lake Charles, Sweeny, Wood River, Borger/Ponca City, Billings, and Borger; terminal, rail rack, and storage assets in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, New Jersey, Washington, Wyoming, and Montana; marine assets in Lake Charles, Bayway, and Wood River; and NGL assets in Texas and Louisiana.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Partners LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 Partners LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.