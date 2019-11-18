Analysts Set Expectations for Crawford United Corporation’s FY2019 Earnings (OTCMKTS:CRAWA)

Crawford United Corporation (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) – Investment analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crawford United in a note issued to investors on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley analyst C. Horn now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Crawford United’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CRAWA. ValuEngine cut Crawford United from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Crawford United from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of CRAWA stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.70 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.49. Crawford United has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Crawford United (OTCMKTS:CRAWA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Crawford United had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $22.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.13 million.

Crawford United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace components, commercial air handling, and industrial hose businesses in the United States. The Aerospace Components segment manufactures precision components primarily for customers in the aerospace industry. This segment provides complete end-to-end engineering, machining, grinding, welding, brazing, heat treat, and assembly solutions.

