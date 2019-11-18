Analysts Expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) Will Post Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Agile Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AGRX) to report ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Agile Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.07) and the lowest is ($0.09). Agile Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.11) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Agile Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.36) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agile Therapeutics.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.08).

AGRX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Agile Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Agile Therapeutics to $5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair raised Agile Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Agile Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.75.

Shares of NASDAQ AGRX traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,333,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.14 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.39. Agile Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200-day moving average is $1.30.

In other Agile Therapeutics news, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc sold 3,815,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $1,945,827.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 2,219.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,538 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 73,238 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 169,226 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 36,212 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 450,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 32,911 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,732,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after buying an additional 978,672 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Agile Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,254,180 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,291,000 after buying an additional 120,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prescription contraceptive products for women. Its lead product candidate is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch, which completed Phase III clinical trials.

