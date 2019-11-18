Analysts Anticipate Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.13 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) will post sales of $15.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.65 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $13.12 billion. Prudential Financial posted sales of $17.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prudential Financial will report full-year sales of $56.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.80 billion to $61.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $59.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $53.45 billion to $65.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Prudential Financial.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRU shares. Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.81.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Robert Falzon bought 3,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $83.98 per share, for a total transaction of $300,648.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,393,867.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PRU. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.4% during the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 9.0% during the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 3.4% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $93.12. 1,483,078 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,280,787. Prudential Financial has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $106.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.22%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prudential Financial (PRU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.