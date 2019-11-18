Analysts Anticipate Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) to report $0.50 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Carnival’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.46. Carnival posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.24 to $4.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carnival.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Carnival had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 14.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CCL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. HSBC lowered Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 7th. Macquarie set a $53.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank set a $46.00 price objective on Carnival and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Carnival from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

In related news, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total value of $204,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Carnival by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,882,000 after purchasing an additional 240,301 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,734,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,721,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,980 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 12,460.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,311,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after acquiring an additional 4,277,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,868,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,074,000 after acquiring an additional 317,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,960,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,998,000 after acquiring an additional 757,188 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carnival stock opened at $44.85 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.11. Carnival has a twelve month low of $39.92 and a twelve month high of $62.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Carnival’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

