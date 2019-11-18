AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Position Trimmed by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in AMN Healthcare Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $119,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets set a $60.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Benchmark set a $65.00 price objective on AMN Healthcare Services and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMN Healthcare Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.40.

Shares of AMN opened at $59.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.04 and a 1 year high of $65.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.75.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 22.47% and a net margin of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $567.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $902,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,148.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael M. E. Johns sold 2,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $159,220.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,815 shares of company stock worth $2,154,881 in the last quarter. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

