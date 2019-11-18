American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Raymond James set a $40.00 target price on shares of American National BankShares and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of American National BankShares from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of American National BankShares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.00.

Get American National BankShares alerts:

Shares of AMNB stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $37.05. 370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,222. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.91. The company has a market capitalization of $414.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05. American National BankShares has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $41.50.

American National BankShares (NASDAQ:AMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.09 million. American National BankShares had a net margin of 18.38% and a return on equity of 11.18%. Equities research analysts forecast that American National BankShares will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey W. Farrar purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $35,570.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,570. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMNB. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in American National BankShares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in American National BankShares by 29,833.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in American National BankShares by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in American National BankShares by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in American National BankShares by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. 38.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American National BankShares Company Profile

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for American National BankShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American National BankShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.