Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Reaches New 52-Week High at $155.31

Shares of Amedisys Inc (NASDAQ:AMED) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $155.31 and last traded at $154.34, with a volume of 1397 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.85.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Amedisys from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Amedisys from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Amedisys from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amedisys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.11, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $135.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $494.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.14 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amedisys Inc will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 7,690 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.17, for a total transaction of $1,116,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 350 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $47,176.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,104.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,407 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,756. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Amedisys by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after acquiring an additional 43,844 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,431 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,251,000 after buying an additional 46,512 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $80,465,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth $392,000. 89.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses, physical and speech therapists, occupational therapists, social workers, and aides for its patients to complete their important personal tasks.

