Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $781.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report sales of $781.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $770.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $793.20 million. Amc Networks reported sales of $772.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $718.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.61 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 106.13%. Amc Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 earnings per share.

AMCX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Amc Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Amc Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Imperial Capital lowered shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $53.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amc Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Amc Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.71.

AMCX stock opened at $39.65 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.39. Amc Networks has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $68.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCX. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Amc Networks by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 37.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 10,569 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its position in shares of Amc Networks by 16.2% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after buying an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 30.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Amc Networks by 13.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

