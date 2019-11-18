alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) Hits New 1-Year High at $16.64

alstria office REIT-AG (ETR:AOX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €16.64 ($19.35) and last traded at €16.58 ($19.28), with a volume of 68116 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €16.58 ($19.28).

A number of analysts have issued reports on AOX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €16.30 ($18.95) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on alstria office REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €16.26 ($18.91).

Get alstria office REIT alerts:

The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for alstria office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for alstria office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.