Alps Advisors Inc. Has $336,000 Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 11.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,500 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 114.2% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 257 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 168.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xilinx alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XLNX. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Xilinx from $124.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Cascend Securities raised shares of Xilinx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Xilinx in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.55.

In other news, CEO Victor Peng sold 6,489 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Vincent Tong sold 8,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $840,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,775 shares in the company, valued at $3,861,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,226 shares of company stock worth $1,946,918. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $93.66 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 5.78 and a current ratio of 6.44. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $79.22 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $833.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.63 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 35.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is 42.53%.

Xilinx declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the programmable devices maker to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Featured Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.