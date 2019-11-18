Alps Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 13,895 Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB)

Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Turning Point Brands Inc (NYSE:TPB) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 13,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 68,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director H.C. Charles Diao bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.84 per share, with a total value of $35,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $609,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TPB opened at $26.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.68. Turning Point Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The firm has a market cap of $519.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.58.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 42.94% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $96.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Turning Point Brands’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Turning Point Brands Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TPB shares. ValuEngine upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Turning Point Brands from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Turning Point Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides other tobacco products in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Smokeless Products, Smoking Products, and NewGen Products. The Smokeless Products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff; and contracts for and markets loose leaf chewing tobacco products.

