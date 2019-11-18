Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 29th

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
Shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,157. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.
About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund
Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.