Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (AWP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on November 29th

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund (NYSE:AWP) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $6.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,157. Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund has a 1 year low of $4.88 and a 1 year high of $6.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16.

About Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund

Alpine Global Premier Properties Fund is a closed-end equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across real estate sectors. It invests in value stocks of companies.

