Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 29th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.
NYSE:AGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $10.08.
About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund
