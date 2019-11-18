Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (AGD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on November 29th

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th.

NYSE:AGD traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.01. 185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,128. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a twelve month low of $8.22 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

About Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Alpine Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

