Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Mason Street Advisors LLC

Mason Street Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,145,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,056,000 after purchasing an additional 373,842 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 111.2% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 3,603,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,390 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,504,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,943 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,031,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,382,000 after purchasing an additional 775,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,374,000 after purchasing an additional 149,650 shares during the last quarter.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Shares of ATI stock opened at $23.49 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.29. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $17.03 and a twelve month high of $29.50.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

ATI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Longbow Research cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $33.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Cfra raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Allegheny Technologies Profile

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.