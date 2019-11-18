Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $824.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.01% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Alleghany’s operating earnings of $7.61 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 25.2% on the back of higher revenues. In the year-ago quarter, the company incurred a loss of $1.07 per share. Its shares have outperformed the industry year to date. Strong performance across insurance and reinsurance operations and better pricing will continue to boost its premium revenues. It strives to grow via both acquisitions and organic means as they diversify and strengthen its portfolio. A solid balance sheet with higher liquidity and lower debt are its growth initiatives. Continued strong underwriting performances by TransRe, RSUI, CapSpecialty and PacificComp should drive results in the near term. However, exposure to catastrophe losses induces volatility in underwriting results. Also, high costs and lower return on equity possess financial risk.”

Y has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $735.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Alleghany and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alleghany has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $665.00.

Shares of Y stock opened at $770.04 on Friday. Alleghany has a 52-week low of $577.59 and a 52-week high of $808.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $775.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $725.55.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alleghany will post 39.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Alleghany by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Alleghany in the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

