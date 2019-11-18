Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Short Interest Down 8.1% in October

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,100 shares, a decrease of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 116,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their target price on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price objective on Alleghany and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank raised Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Alleghany from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alleghany has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $665.00.

NYSE:Y traded up $4.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $774.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,244. Alleghany has a one year low of $577.59 and a one year high of $808.50. The company has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.00 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $775.38 and a 200 day moving average of $725.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alleghany will post 39.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,571,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 453.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,236,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,788 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,939,000 after purchasing an additional 27,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 692.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after purchasing an additional 20,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 114,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,150,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

