Alchemint Standards (SDS) Price Tops $0.0011 on Exchanges

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $364,695.00 and approximately $5,527.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Alchemint Standards has traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar.

About Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home . The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alchemint Standards’ official message board is medium.com/@alchemintsdt

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Switcheo Network and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemint Standards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Alchemint Standards using one of the exchanges listed above.

