AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $43.41

Shares of AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $43.41 and last traded at $43.57, with a volume of 6317 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.15.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on AlarmCom from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine cut AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Roth Capital set a $51.00 price objective on AlarmCom and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital decreased their price objective on AlarmCom from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AlarmCom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.70.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.39.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.12. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 122.34% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $127.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that AlarmCom Hldg Inc will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in AlarmCom in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in AlarmCom by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

