AirSwap (AST) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.37 Million

AirSwap (CURRENCY:AST) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Over the last week, AirSwap has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. AirSwap has a total market capitalization of $3.61 million and approximately $2.37 million worth of AirSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AirSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0241 or 0.00000290 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Gatecoin, Liqui, OKEx and Radar Relay.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003086 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012147 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00233038 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.22 or 0.01423405 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00034264 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00138921 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000090 BTC.

AirSwap Token Profile

AirSwap launched on September 26th, 2017. AirSwap’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,000,000 tokens. AirSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@airswap . The official website for AirSwap is www.airswap.io . AirSwap’s official Twitter account is @airswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AirSwap is /r/AirSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AirSwap

AirSwap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Kyber Network, AirSwap, Binance, Gatecoin, IDEX, OKEx, Huobi and Radar Relay. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AirSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AirSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AirSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

