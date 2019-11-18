Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.11.

NASDAQ AIMT traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,781. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -0.03. Aimmune Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.95 and a 12 month high of $31.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.58.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.03). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aimmune Therapeutics will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aimmune Therapeutics news, CFO Eric Bjerkholt purchased 1,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.57 per share, for a total transaction of $34,983.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 336.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Aimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.41% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics Company Profile

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

