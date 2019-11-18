Agilent Technologies (A) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $78.26 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Agilent Technologies has a 1 year low of $62.00 and a 1 year high of $82.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.164 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up previously from $79.00) on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.08.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 24,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total value of $1,909,212.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi Fields sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total transaction of $314,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,186,226.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,635 shares of company stock valued at $2,507,293.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

