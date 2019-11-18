Aeternity (AE) Trading Down 15.8% This Week

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 18th. One Aeternity token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00002368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bithumb, ZB.COM and Tokenomy. Aeternity has a market capitalization of $57.08 million and approximately $28.82 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aeternity has traded 15.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

VideoCoin (VID) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002479 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000219 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Harvest Masternode Coin (HC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000136 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC.

ARBITRAGE (ARB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CryptoWorldX Token (CWXT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

AE uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 29th, 2016. Aeternity’s total supply is 337,188,253 tokens and its circulating supply is 291,367,310 tokens. The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aeternity

Aeternity can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Liqui, Zebpay, OKEx, BitMart, FCoin, IDAX, ZB.COM, HADAX, Kyber Network, Koinex, CoinBene, OTCBTC, Bithumb, Tokenomy, Radar Relay, Gate.io, Crex24, LATOKEN, DragonEX, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Binance and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

