AE Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

AE Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $128,000. Capital Planning Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 11.0% in the third quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 9.9% in the third quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $734,000.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $156.71 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.72 and a 12-month high of $159.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.97.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

