AE Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 16.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,101 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KG&L Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 50,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 2,267.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242,939 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 232,679 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 150,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 62,247 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 181.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 333,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,982,000 after acquiring an additional 215,029 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RF. Raymond James set a $18.50 price objective on Regions Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Citigroup cut Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 target price on Regions Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Regions Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.74.

Shares of RF stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. Regions Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $12.39 and a twelve month high of $17.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.78%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.59%.

In other news, insider Hardie B. Kimbrough, Jr. sold 18,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.27, for a total value of $299,514.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,546.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP C. Keith Herron sold 69,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.51, for a total value of $1,005,368.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 232,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,374,953.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 107,697 shares of company stock valued at $1,633,483. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

