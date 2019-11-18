AE Wealth Management LLC Has $564,000 Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AE Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,711,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,271,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205,071 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,801.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,053,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $396,435,000 after purchasing an additional 12,832,339 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,377,326 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $315,158,000 after purchasing an additional 246,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,121,778 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,179,000 after purchasing an additional 139,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,986,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,579,000 after purchasing an additional 309,242 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho set a $36.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $187,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,036,436.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 10,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $330,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $932,368.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 703,023 shares of company stock worth $22,638,367. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $38.56 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average is $30.79. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.17, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 3.07.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

