AE Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,832 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,499 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 19,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 9.6% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,892 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 5.2% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,882 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 100.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 21,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JEC. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Jacobs Engineering Group from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine lowered Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.89.

Shares of JEC stock opened at $94.33 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.76 and a 200 day moving average of $85.43. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 52 week low of $55.17 and a 52 week high of $98.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 3rd. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.21%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

