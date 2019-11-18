Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg Sells 20,000 Shares

Advanced Drainage Systems Inc (NYSE:WMS) SVP Ewout Leeuwenburg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total transaction of $749,800.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,232.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of WMS stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $36.78. 462,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,126. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.15 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 2.34. Advanced Drainage Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $39.69.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.41). Advanced Drainage Systems had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $495.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Drainage Systems Inc will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Saturday, October 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $68.00 target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Advanced Drainage Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,733,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,432,000 after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,888,536 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $60,943,000 after acquiring an additional 5,771 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 1,000,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,796,000 after acquiring an additional 430,987 shares in the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 963,942 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,106,000 after acquiring an additional 218,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 894,858 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,342,000 after acquiring an additional 190,870 shares in the last quarter. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in the United States and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

