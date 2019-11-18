ADT (NYSE:ADT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT (NYSE:ADT) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on ADT and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TheStreet raised ADT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.33.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT stock opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.44 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. ADT has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ADT had a negative net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. ADT’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that ADT will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.735 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. ADT’s payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ADT in the 2nd quarter worth $266,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,632 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,281 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Concourse Capital Management LLC now owns 266,583 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 35,233 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 108,559 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

ADT Company Profile

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.