Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.39 ($21.38).

Adler Real Estate stock opened at €11.42 ($13.28) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $783.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. Adler Real Estate has a 1 year low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 1 year high of €15.40 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Adler Real Estate Company Profile

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

