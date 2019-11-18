Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) Receives Buy Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Adler Real Estate (ETR:ADL) in a report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oddo Bhf set a €15.91 ($18.50) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.90 ($19.65) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €20.00 ($23.26) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €16.50 ($19.19) price objective on shares of Adler Real Estate and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €18.39 ($21.38).

Adler Real Estate stock opened at €11.42 ($13.28) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €11.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €11.87. The company has a market capitalization of $783.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53. Adler Real Estate has a 1 year low of €9.68 ($11.26) and a 1 year high of €15.40 ($17.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 221.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.12.

ADLER Real Estate AG is one of the leading real estate companies in Germany. In recent years, the company has grown rapidly through acquisitions – most recently through the acquisition of almost 70 percent of the shares in Brack Capital Properties NV ADLER now holds more than 62,000 residential units , which are mainly located in the north and west of Germany and offer tenants with medium to low income an affordable home.

