ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Upgraded by Societe Generale to “Buy”

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADDYY. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ADIDAS AG/S in a report on Friday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $147.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.89, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.76. ADIDAS AG/S has a one year low of $101.48 and a one year high of $165.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $153.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.04. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $648,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in ADIDAS AG/S by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. The company operates in 10 segments: Europe, North America Adidas, North America Reebok, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Emerging Markets, Russia/CIS, Adidas Golf, Runtastic, and Other Centrally Managed Businesses.

